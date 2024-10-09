ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya elected mayor of Tshwane
Moya had been deputy to Cilliers Brink until his ousting after a vote of no confidence
09 October 2024 - 09:48
UPDATED 09 October 2024 - 10:55
ActionSA councillor Nasiphi Moya is the new mayor of Tshwane, SA’s administrative capital, of Tshwane after garnering 122 votes at a city council meeting, beating former mayor Cilliers Brink who received 86 votes.
A total of 208 votes were cast with no spoilt ballots...
