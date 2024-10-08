National

WATCH LIVE: Judicial Service Commission Interviews: 8 October 2024

Judicial Service Commission Interviews for vacancies in the Superior Courts, 7-16 October 2024, Johannesburg.

08 October 2024 - 09:37
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Mandisa Maya at the Judicial Service Commission interviews for the position of chief justice. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
Mandisa Maya at the Judicial Service Commission interviews for the position of chief justice. Picture: VELI NHLAPO

Watch the Judicial Service Commission interviews, taking place in Sandton, live here:

Judicial Service Commission Interviews for vacancies in the Superior Courts, 7-16 October 2024, Johannesburg. Land Court - Deputy Judge President Labour and Labour Appeal Court - Judge President Eastern Cape Division of the High Court - One vacancy

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
DA puts pressure on Ramaphosa to make a decision ...
National
2.
Thoshan Panday to remain behind bars
National
3.
Former Steinhoff CFO’s guilty plea implicates ...
National
4.
Meet the state agency CEO who has been acting for ...
National
5.
Medical negligence payouts in Gauteng soar 36%
National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.