WATCH: Harnessing AI to combat cancer in Africa

08 October 2024 - 16:28
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF
According to the World Health Organisation, cancer is the second-largest cause of death worldwide. In light of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Business Day TV spoke to Johan Steyn, an AI and automation thought leader, about whether artificial intelligence advancements can help combat cancer in Africa.

