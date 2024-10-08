Treasury says it has no additional funds for defence department
08 October 2024 - 20:47
The state spent R520.6bn on bailouts and debt relief over the past decade, which left little for other programmes, including defence, the National Treasury said in parliament on Tuesday.
Other factors were the slow GDP growth, high debt service costs and the priority given to state-owned enterprises, grants and free higher education, it said. ..
