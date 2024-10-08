Transnet extends validation period of Durban terminal tender
08 October 2024 - 09:55
UPDATED 09 October 2024 - 22:54
Transnet has extended the validation period of the tender to bring in a private sector partner at the Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 (DCT2), which is facing a legal challenge from the losing bidder, APM Terminals (APMT).
The freight and rail group has extended the validation period to the end of March 25 2025, from the initial September 30...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.