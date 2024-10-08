SA emissions likely to peak this year, report shows
Country’s 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution is insufficient in limiting global warming to 1.5°C in line with the Paris Agreement, monitoring group says
08 October 2024 - 15:44
SA’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are likely to peak this year as the country gradually replaces coal-fire power with renewable energy sources, according to data presented in a draft report on the country’s progress in implementing and achieving its global climate commitments.
The draft first biennial transparency report published this week by the department of environmental affairs for public comment presents a summary of SA’s GHG inventory for the period from 2000 to 2022 as part of the country’s reporting on progress made in achieving its National Determined Contributions (NDCs)...
