Phala Phala break-in suspects appear in court

Three suspects appeared in court on Monday accused of stealing millions of dollars worth of cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm in 2020, in a scandal that nearly brought down the president two years ago.
Imanuwela David, Ndilinasho Joseph and Froliana Joseph face charges that include house breaking and theft.
The three appeared at the regional court in Limpopo where the case was postponed until November 26 where bail was extended for the Joseph siblings arrested in November 2023, while David was ordered to remain in custody.
The affair, dubbed “Farmgate”, came to light when former spy chief Arthur Fraser told police in June 2022 about the incident and accused Ramaphosa of money-laundering, corruption and covering up a large theft of foreign currency.
Ramaphosa, a wealthy and well-connected businessman before he became president, has denied any wrongdoing. In June 2023 the anti-corruption watchdog cleared him of a potential conflict of interest related to the money found inside a sofa on his Phala Phala game farm.
The affair nearly cost him leadership of the ANC in late 2022 but he survived a challenge from other ANC members.
Reuters
