Conflict of interest mars lottery bidding process
08 October 2024 - 05:00
A former senior employee of Vukani Gaming — a subsidiary of Hosken Consolidated Investments (HCI) shortlisted for the lucrative contract to operate the national lottery for the next eight years — is part of the team evaluating the tender. This process is plagued increasingly by a conflict of interests.
Anne-Marie Pooley is part of the team assembled by the National Lotteries Commission (NLC) to adjudicate on the hotly contested tender. But her relationship with one of the bidders, HCI, is not at arm’s length...
