Competition body gives privatisation of Durban terminal green light
One of the conditions the Competition Commission has imposed on the deal is that the parties must not retrench workers for three years
08 October 2024 - 09:55
The Competition Commission has recommended the Competition Tribunal, which has final regulatory say on mergers in SA, approve with conditions the deal that will see Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services Incorporated (ICTSI) take over the management of Durban Pier 2 Terminal (DCT2), for a period of at least 25 years.
One of the conditions the competition watchdog has imposed on the deal, which is facing a legal challenge by a losing bidder, is that the parties must not retrench workers for three years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.