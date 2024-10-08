Big users will be able to buy the electricity they need, when they need it
The wholesale market will offer choice to large electricity users and distributors like municipalities by allowing them to trade on a day-to-day basis
08 October 2024 - 14:25
The National Transmission Company of SA (NTCSA) has made substantial progress with the drafting of rules for a wholesale electricity market set to come into operation in 2025, says Brian Day, chair of the SA Association for Independent Power Producers (SAIPPA).
After the official launch of the NTCSA as an unbundled subsidiary of Eskom on Monday, Day said the wholesale market would provide choice to large electricity users and distributors such as municipalities by allowing them to trade on a day-to-day basis...
