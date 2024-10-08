Airline blames authorities as passengers left stranded in East London

Scores of passengers were left stranded at East London on Tuesday as flights were grounded due to bad weather — in the latest episode that exposes inefficiencies of the Air Traffic & Navigation Services (ATNS), which provides air traffic management services to all nine Airports Company SA (Acsa) airports.
One of the country’s largest airlines, FlySafair, said the flight cancellations were due to ATNS’ “procedural backlog”.
It said it was unable to operate flights due to ATNS procedures for operations to King Phalo Airport in certain weather and visibility conditions, the flights having been suspended by the SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) due to a failure to have the procedures renewed as per regulations.
“FlySafair is actively working with both the Acsa and ATNS to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. However, this disruption is part of a longer-term ATNS procedural backlog that will require more comprehensive action in the future. While we are closely monitoring the situation, it is unlikely that all flights scheduled for today will be accommodated,” the airline told its clients.
“FlySafair understands the significant inconvenience this may cause and sincerely apologises for the disruption. Our customer service team is ready to assist affected passengers with alternative arrangements, including rebooking options or refund solutions for cancelled flights.
“We appreciate the patience and understanding of the public as we work closely with ACSA and ATNS to ensure passenger safety during these adverse conditions and to address the longer-term challenges at the airport.”
ATNS two weeks ago said instrument flight procedures for Mthatha, King Phalo and Kimberley airports were still awaiting approval from SACAA. This was after SACAA in July suspended instrument flight procedures by ATNS, which are essential for ensuring the safe operation of aircraft.
The procedures are designed to account for terrain and obstacles, providing pilots with the necessary guidance to navigate safely in adverse weather conditions and during night-time operations.
The procedures are not only to provide pilots with guidance in adverse weather or at night, but are often also required for use in clear weather during the day. That is because they cover both approaches from the airways (similar to highway off-ramps) to airports as well as departures from airports and the ascent to the airways.
The procedures also define those routines, compass headings, altitudes and speeds that pilots must follow — just as road signs provide guidance to drivers on the roads, telling them how fast they can drive, where road curves are, signalling intersections and alerting them to hazards.
The suspension of the instruments at several airports has seen an increasing number of flights delayed around the country, with the number of flights that have been cancelled since July north of 5,000.
Industry players have told Business Day that ATNS has failed to ensure that instrument flight procedures were still compliant, a review that should occur every five years. In some cases, the review had been overlooked by up to 12 years.
The delays have prompted transport minister Barbara Creecy to convene several meetings with the aviation body to address the issue.
Airline blames authorities as passengers left stranded in East London
FlySafair says flight cancellations are due to ‘procedural backlog’
