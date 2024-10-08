AA appoints Bobby Ramagwede as new CEO
Ramagwede holds an MBA from the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science
08 October 2024 - 12:55
The Automobile Association (AA) has appointed Bobby Ramagwede as its new CEO effective from October 1.
Ramagwede has nearly 20 years’ experience in senior leadership roles, including his previous position as CEO of Europ Assistance SA, where he led the company’s SA operations and worked on improving operational efficiency...
