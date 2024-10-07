National

WATCH LIVE: Judicial Service Commission interviews

Judicial Service Commission interviews to fill vacancies in the Supreme Court of Appeal, Land Court, Labour Court and Labour Appeal Court and various divisions of the High Court.

07 October 2024 - 11:17
Watch the Judicial Service Commission interviews, taking place in Sandton, live here:

Judicial Service Commission Interviews for vacancies in the Superior Courts, 7-16 October 2024, Johannesburg. Supreme Court ...

