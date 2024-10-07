SA to file memorial against Israel at ICJ by month end, Lamola says
07 October 2024 - 18:25
International relations and co-operation minister Ronald Lamola says the government will file its memorial regarding its genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) by the end of the month.
SA first brought its case against Israel in December 2023, accusing it of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. The ICJ ordered Israel to take action to prevent acts of genocide in its war against armed Palestinian group, Hamas. The court did not, however, call for a ceasefire. ..
