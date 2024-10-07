DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE
Presidential medical care costs nearly R500m over five years
‘Excessive’ expenditure as scope of presidential medical unit widens
07 October 2024 - 05:48
The department of defence’s presidential medical unit spent R472.7m on emergency and non-emergency medical care for current and former presidents, deputy presidents and the minister of defence from the 2019/20 financial year to the end of July 2024.
This was funded by taxpayers since the unit’s budget is allocated from the department of defence...
