Police minister Senzo Mchunu turns to private security in war on crime
Initiative comes after an increase in serious crime in recent years
07 October 2024 - 05:00
Police minister Senzo Mchunu has called for greater collaboration between the police and private security firms in confronting SA’s rapidly evolving crime situation to prevent the country becoming a criminal state.
A more formal partnership between the SA Police Service (SAPS) and the private security industry would signify a shift in government policy...
