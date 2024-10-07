Meet the state agency CEO who has been acting for more than four years
Patrick Krappie was appointed acting CEO of the Technology Innovation Agency in 2020
07 October 2024 - 13:45
The Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), an entity of the department of science and innovation (DSI), has not had a permanent CEO since 2019, with former diplomat Patrick Krappie having acted in the role since 2020 — leading to paralysis in the key entity.
Several members of the entity’s executive committee are also in acting capacities, with some having acted for years; the agency blames the paralysis on an institutional review by minister Blade Nzimande four years ago — a process that was apparently concluded only a few months ago...
