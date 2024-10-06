Still no certainty on candidates for Tshwane mayoral election
06 October 2024 - 18:26
The Tshwane metro is set to elect a new mayor on Wednesday after DA councillor Cilliers Brink, who held the position for 18 months, was removed via an ANC-sponsored no-confidence vote on September 26.
While the ANC was reportedly talking to the Freedom Front Plus to secure its support ahead of the special council meeting, DA federal council chair Helen Zille told Business Day: “Our party is clear: we will put Cilliers Brink as our mayoral candidate.” ..
