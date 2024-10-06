SABC achieves first unqualified audit opinion in 14 years
06 October 2024 - 16:31
The cash-strapped SABC has achieved its first unqualified audit opinion in 14 years.
On Sunday, the public broadcaster, which over the years has been rocked by a cash-flow crisis and has relied heavily on government bailouts to keep operating, said for the first time since the 2009/2010 financial period, “the corporation has obtained an unqualified audit opinion”. ..
