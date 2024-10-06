Lamola urges AU unity in calls for UN Security Council reform
AU members are divided over which countries should take up desired Security Council seats
06 October 2024 - 19:51
African countries should be united in calls for reform of the UN Security Council, says international relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola.
Lamola told the inaugural Peace and Security Dialogue, held by the Thabo Mbeki Foundation at the weekend, African leaders should reconsider some aspects of the AU’s 2005 Ezulwini consensus aimed at increasing Africa’s representation on the Security Council — a body responsible for maintaining international peace and security. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.