Former Steinhoff CFO’s guilty plea implicates Grobler in R376m bogus invoice
Charges against former head of treasury include fraud and failing to report fraudulent activity
06 October 2024 - 17:24
Former Steinhoff CFO Ben la Grange’s guilty plea places his colleague and former head of treasury Stéhan Grobler at the centre of the fabricated R376m invoice that put 50-year-old La Grange behind bars for five years.
Grobler appeared briefly in Pretoria’s specialised commercial crimes court on Friday before the case was postponed to February 14 for further investigation and for it to be transferred to the Pretoria high court...
