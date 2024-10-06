Creecy highlights ports authority investments to improve efficiencies
SA's ports have declined dramatically over the years
06 October 2024 - 19:57
The Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) has made significant investments to improve its infrastructure and operations, including R1bn in the marine fleet renewal programme, says transport minister Barbara Creecy.
The programme aims to boost tugboat availability and enhance shipping operations, which the minister said on Friday were crucial as ports provided an important gateway for international trade. ..
