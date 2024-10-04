Steinhoff’s Stéhan Grobler appears in court, with La Grange’s testimony looming large
Grobler's trial has been separated from Ben la Grange’s, who reached a plea agreement with the state on Thursday
04 October 2024 - 10:48
Former head of treasury and executive director at Steinhoff, Stéhan Grobler, appeared in the Pretoria special crimes court on Friday, facing charges of racketeering and fraud.
On Thursday, Grobler's trial was separated from that of his convicted co-accused, former Steinhoff CFO Ben la Grange, who reached a plea agreement with the state and was sentenced to five years of effective imprisonment. The state informed the court that La Grange’s statement would be used in Grobler’s trial. La Grange has turned state witness and will testify against Grobler...
