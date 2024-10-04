Solly Malatsi pushes for foreign investment in ICT sector
The communications minister says he wants equity equivalents to be allowed in the ICT sector
04 October 2024 - 14:49
Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi is seeking to facilitate foreign investment in the ICT sector.
He is to issue a policy direction on the department’s position on the recognition of equity equivalent programmes to the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) for urgent consideration. ..
