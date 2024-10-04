eThekwini’s credit rating takes a hit
Investment report tabled at council meeting notes that intervention has worsened the city’s creditworthiness
04 October 2024 - 05:00
The section 154 intervention, aimed at supporting and strengthening the functioning of the distressed eThekwini municipality, has had a negative effect on the city’s creditworthiness with the credit rating outlook revised from stable to negative.
The review, conducted by the Global Credit Rating (GCR) agency in July, reflects the financial constraints amid subdued income growth, increasing expenditures and relatively weak collection rates. GCR is an affiliate of Moody’s Investors Service..
