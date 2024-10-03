Renewable energy providers have accused the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) of delaying approval of a curtailment framework, which aims to facilitate greater grid access and allow new projects to connect to the grid. Business Day TV spoke to Denene Erasmus, Business Day’s energy writer, for more detail.
WATCH: Behind Nersa’s renewable energy ‘bottleneck’
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus
