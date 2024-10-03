National

NEWROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Behind Nersa’s renewable energy ‘bottleneck’

Business Day TV speaks to Business Day energy writer Denene Erasmus

03 October 2024 - 18:08
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/PETKOV
Picture: 123RF/PETKOV

Renewable energy providers have accused the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) of delaying approval of a curtailment framework, which aims to facilitate greater grid access and allow new projects to connect to the grid. Business Day TV spoke to Denene Erasmus, Business Day’s energy writer, for more detail.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Delinquent employers fined R10m by labour ...
National / Labour
2.
Spar withdraws porridge after death of three ...
National
3.
Icasa and police shut down StarSat operations
National
4.
Former Steinhoff CFO Ben la Grange sentenced to ...
National
5.
Appeals court flays ‘long-winded, theatrical’ ...
National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.