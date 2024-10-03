Ramaphosa still has not said if Thembi Simelane should remain in office
This relates to corruption and money-laundering allegations against the justice minister
03 October 2024 - 12:08
The clock is ticking for President Cyril Ramaphosa to decide if Thembi Simelane is fit for office as justice minister.
The presidency said on Thursday that there was no update yet on her submission to counter corruption and money-laundering allegations against her, linked to a loan by VBS Mutual Bank, which collapsed in 2018...
