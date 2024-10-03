Icasa and police shut down StarSat operations
Broadcaster says 600 jobs are at risk while parent company OnDigital Media explores legal avenues
03 October 2024 - 05:00
Another media house is on the brink of closure after authorities switched off StarSat, DStv’s sole rival in the pay-TV market.
Officials from the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa), accompanied by members of the SA Police Service (SAPS), entered StarSat’s offices in Midrand and “disconnected services”, the company said on Wednesday. In March, Icasa ruled that OnDigital Media (ODM), the owner of StarSat, “should wind up its affairs and cease providing broadcasting services” by September 18...
