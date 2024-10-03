Former Steinhoff CFO Ben la Grange back in court
According to the provisional indictment, La Grange and Stéhan Grobler allegedly manipulated financial statements between 2014 and 2017
Former Steinhoff CFO Ben la Grange is set to appear in the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Thursday in what the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has described as “one of the most complex commercial crime cases” it has ever handled.
La Grange faces nine charges of racketeering, fraud, falsifying financial statements and failing to report fraudulent activities. According to the provisional indictment, La Grange and co-accused Stéhan Grobler, a former Steinhoff director, allegedly manipulated financial statements between 2014 and 2017. Both men are accused of playing pivotal roles in the financial misconduct that ultimately led to the company’s collapse. ..
