Climate change damage amounting to billions hits KZN and Western cape
Severe flood damage, particularly in rural areas, has created unsafe commuting conditions
03 October 2024 - 14:55
The Western Cape has suffered R1.8bn in flood damage to its roads since June 2023 in a series of weather-related disasters, which caused total damage estimated at over R6.3bn.
KwaZulu-Natal has also been severely affected by floods and fires, and premier Thamsanqa Ntuli announced at a media briefing on Thursday that he would launch the KwaZulu-Natal Climate Change and Sustainability Council in the next four weeks, which would include a wide range of stakeholders. ..
