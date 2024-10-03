10 important FAQs about your retirement investments answered

As 10X Investments specialises in retirement investment products — specifically living annuities, retirement annuities and preservation funds — it speaks to many folks about retirement.

Over the years, the company has empowered thousands of South Africans to make better decisions about their lives after work and many of their questions are quite similar.

10X has pulled together 10 of the most common questions it's experienced retirement consultants get asked. But if you’ve others, just get in touch — there are no call centres at 10X, just experts ready to help.

What is the difference between a living and a guaranteed annuity?

When you retire, the minimum age for which is 55 in SA, you need to use at least two-thirds of your retirement savings (pension or provident fund, preservation fund or retirement annuity) to purchase either a guaranteed annuity or a living annuity:

A guaranteed annuity (sometimes referred to as a life annuity) is an insurance product where you hand over your retirement savings capital to an insurer and they pay you a fixed income until you pass away.





A living annuity on the other hand, is an investment product in which retirement savings are invested in assets and the returns on those investments pay you an income in retirement.

In a guaranteed annuity, the insurer takes on any risks and pays you a set income but your capital does not grow. You cannot leave anything to beneficiaries and you have no flexibility in income or capital investment.

With a living annuity, you are exposed to market risk with your investments, but your capital can grow. You can choose your income level and investment portfolio, and you can leave the capital to nominated beneficiaries.

If you want to get a view of how your retirement savings might work for you if you choose this option, you can use 10X's living annuity calculator.

Can I invest in both a living annuity and a guaranteed annuity in retirement?

Yes, you can split your investment savings between a living annuity and a guaranteed annuity. You can also switch from a living annuity to a guaranteed annuity, but not the other way around.