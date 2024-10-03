10 important FAQs about your retirement investments answered
As 10X Investments specialises in retirement investment products — specifically living annuities, retirement annuities and preservation funds — it speaks to many folks about retirement.
Over the years, the company has empowered thousands of South Africans to make better decisions about their lives after work and many of their questions are quite similar.
10X has pulled together 10 of the most common questions it's experienced retirement consultants get asked.
What is the difference between a living and a guaranteed annuity?
When you retire, the minimum age for which is 55 in SA, you need to use at least two-thirds of your retirement savings (pension or provident fund, preservation fund or retirement annuity) to purchase either a guaranteed annuity or a living annuity:
- A guaranteed annuity (sometimes referred to as a life annuity) is an insurance product where you hand over your retirement savings capital to an insurer and they pay you a fixed income until you pass away.
- A living annuity on the other hand, is an investment product in which retirement savings are invested in assets and the returns on those investments pay you an income in retirement.
In a guaranteed annuity, the insurer takes on any risks and pays you a set income but your capital does not grow. You cannot leave anything to beneficiaries and you have no flexibility in income or capital investment.
With a living annuity, you are exposed to market risk with your investments, but your capital can grow. You can choose your income level and investment portfolio, and you can leave the capital to nominated beneficiaries.
With a living annuity, you are exposed to market risk with your investments, but your capital can grow. You can choose your income level and investment portfolio, and you can leave the capital to nominated beneficiaries.
Can I invest in both a living annuity and a guaranteed annuity in retirement?
Yes, you can split your investment savings between a living annuity and a guaranteed annuity. You can also switch from a living annuity to a guaranteed annuity, but not the other way around.
This is one of the reasons you might want to have multiple living annuities, which is perfectly legal: at some point you might want to move some of your retirement capital into a guaranteed annuity, but not all of it. You might choose to have more than one living annuity to give you this flexibility as you cannot take a portion of a living annuity and convert it — you must convert the entire fund.
How does a living annuity aim to beat inflation consistently?
In a guaranteed annuity, insurers invest your money in low risk assets and you benefit from the pooling of funds.
With a living annuity, you can choose to invest in assets (such as equities and property) that have a much better chance of consistently beating inflation, and therefore actually growing your retirement savings (assuming your drawdowns and the fees you pay do not deplete the remainder of those returns).
How do I set my living annuity drawdown rate so that I don’t run out of money in retirement?
In SA, the minimum drawdown rate on a living annuity is 2.5% and the maximum is 17.5%. Obviously, the lower your drawdown rate, the more sustainable the fund over time. A good rule of thumb for a sustainable drawdown rate is 4% to 5%. The “Golden Equation” here is that drawdowns + inflation + fees should be less than or equal to returns on your investment. That way, you will never run out of money.
What is my effective annual cost (EAC) and how do fees impact my investment?
It is critical that you understand the EAC of all your retirement savings (if you don’t understand it, use 10X's EAC calculator). This is the total amount you pay as a percentage of your investment and can be made up of management fees, advice fees, platform fees and potentially a whole bunch of other things you didn’t know you were paying for.
Did you know a 1% difference in fees can mean as much as 30% less money in retirement?
Higher fees can have a huge negative impact on your investment and your retirement income — for just as compound interest on your investment grows your savings, your fees compound as well, just in the other direction.
Higher fees can have a huge negative impact on your investment and your retirement income — for just as compound interest on your investment grows your savings, your fees compound as well, just in the other direction.

Did you know a 1% difference in fees can mean as much as 30% less money in retirement?
Can I change the asset allocation in my retirement savings vehicles?
Absolutely. Diversifying investments helps mitigate risk and you need to invest in the correct asset allocation for your time horizon.
At 10X you can review your asset allocation and change it up once per quarter (though we caution against doing this too often as we take a long-term view of performance, and our fund selections reflect this).
How much offshore exposure do I want in my living annuity?
First, a living annuity is not governed by Regulation 28 in the Pension Funds Act, so there is no limit to the amount of offshore investment you can make (10X offers you the option of going 100% offshore if that’s what you want).
Second, offshore investments offer exposure to fast-growing international industries and diversification away from country-specific risks.
In terms of the amount of offshore exposure, you need to make sure you are matching your assets and liabilities — if much of your total wealth (house, business and so on) is in SA, you may want more offshore exposure in your living annuity. But take note of exchange rate fluctuations: the rand is volatile. 10X's data suggests between 40% and 60% offshore investment offers a good range for a rand-based investor.
Can I switch between retirement annuity or living annuity providers?
Yes, in both cases. For a living annuity, the change is known as a Section 50 transfer. Importantly, there is no disruption in monthly income. There are generally no fees (or very small fees) involved in switching living annuities. Be sure to negotiate any switching fees you might be charged by a provider — you might be able to reduce them. Finally, you should consider doing a free cost comparison report to see if switching providers is worth it.
How is my retirement income taxed?
Income from a living annuity or a guaranteed annuity is taxed as income and you will pay PAYE on that income. With a living annuity, your income is taxed, but growth in the investment is not. Any capital remaining in the living annuity after your passing is not included in estate duty tax.
Can I leave my living annuity capital to nominated beneficiaries?
Yes. Any capital left in your living annuity after your passing does not form part of your estate — you decide who that capital goes to. Your beneficiaries can take the capital as a lump sum, or annuitise the capital by purchasing a living annuity of their own.
This article was sponsored by 10X Investments.
The content herein is provided as general information. It is not intended as nor does it constitute financial, tax, legal, investment or other advice. 10X Investments is an authorised FSP (number 28250). The 10X Living Annuity is underwritten by Guardrisk Life Ltd.