Stash the cash and try digital payment, urges Lesetja Kganyago
The Reserve Bank governor says South Africans are over-reliant on cash
02 October 2024 - 11:40
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has urged SA to move further away from cash on the road to digital payments.
He noted in his opening address on Wednesday to the 2024 Payments Conference, which dealt with the paradigm shift for future payments in SA, that over the past several years there had been little or no growth in total demand for banknotes and coins. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.