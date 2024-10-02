Solly Malatsi eyes role for private sector in saving the Post Office
The communications and digital technologies minister’s strategy is a notable departure from the bail-out approach to saving the entity
02 October 2024 - 15:03
Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi has adopted an innovative approach to salvaging the SA Post Office (Sapo): he wants to investigate the possibility of including private sector financial and operational partners instead of relying on a further bailout by the fiscus.
The post office has received R10.4bn in bailouts over the last 10 years including the R2.4bn allocated in the February 2023 budget. ..
