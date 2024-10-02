Salaries unpaid after Eskom attached bank accounts, says Emfuleni municipality

Emfuleni municipality had its bank accounts seized due to an R8bn debt owed to Eskom. Picture: THULANI MBELE
Emfuleni municipality communications manager Makhosonke Sangweni says the municipality was unable to pay the salaries of municipal workers for September.
This comes after Eskom attached the municipality’s bank accounts to ensure it pays R8bn owed to the power utility.
Sangweni said the department met co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, finance minister Enoch Godongwana, Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and minister of electricity and energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Tuesday to discuss the situation.
“Part of the discussion includes the signing of an agency agreement, which will finally see us maybe trying to reduce the debt or having it reduced. We want to argue that the amount is not R8bn because they have been receiving some money,” Sangweni said in an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
“It is a matter that will be aggregated correctly at the conclusion of the meeting, and then we will probably release statements to outline a way forward. We have every intention of fulfilling our commitment to paying the debts, and we’ve initiated that. Most of our large power users pay directly to Eskom.”
He said the discussions looked positive.
The municipality is battling to provide water, electricity and waste management services to residents. Sangweni attributed the municipality’s poor service delivery to residents’ failure to pay for services
“Service delivery may not happen optimally because people need to understand they need to play their civic role and support the municipality. Though we have high unemployment rates in the municipality, some community members can afford to pay but they’re not paying.”
“Services are taking place, but obviously not at the speed a paying customer would like. We’re doing everything possible, working with provincial government and national government to ensure we turn around the situation. I believe we’re not far from achieving that objective.”
The EFF in Gauteng has expressed concern about the municipality’s failure to pay salaries.
“The EFF has consistently warned about the administrative and political incompetence and corruption of the ANC government in Emfuleni and the Sedibeng district municipality. This incompetence has been tolerated and even abetted by the ANC government at provincial and national levels.
“The situation with the Emfuleni municipality has been ongoing for a very long time, and the EFF has no confidence in the administration, at provincial and local government levels, turning the situation around. Ultimately, Sedibeng residents must come on board to ensure the incompetent and corrupt government of the ANC is held accountable and removed from power,” said EFF provincial chairperson Nkululeko Dunga.
