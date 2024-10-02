SA endorses Swazi Tshabalala for African Development Bank presidency
Tshabalala contributed to the critical role the AfDB played in providing access to capital for African countries after Covid, says Enoch Godongwana
02 October 2024 - 13:08
Former senior vice-president of the African Development Bank (AfDB) Swazi Tshabalala has resigned from her position amid SA’s endorsement of her candidacy for president of the multilateral institution.
The president of the AfDB, Akinwumi Adesina, steps down at the end of his second five-year term in 2025. ..
