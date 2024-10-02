Public servants reject government’s 3% wage offer
The wage demands have been described as the toughest test yet for the new minister of public service and administration, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi
02 October 2024 - 15:41
Unions representing teachers, soldiers, police and nurses have rejected government’s 3% wage offer electing to stick to their demand for an above-inflation wage increase of 12%.
Parties met at the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) on Tuesday to try and find middle ground. ..
