Public servants reject government’s 3% wage offer

The wage demands have been described as the toughest test yet for the new minister of public service and administration, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi

02 October 2024 - 15:41
by Luyolo Mkentane

Unions representing teachers, soldiers, police and nurses have rejected government’s 3% wage offer electing to stick to their demand for an above-inflation wage increase of 12%. 

Parties met at the public service co-ordinating bargaining council (PSCBC) on Tuesday to try and find middle ground. ..

