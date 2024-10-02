New Sapoa head aims to position SA as top property investment hub
Sapoa advocates for regulatory policy certainty in SA to ensure investors are confident about making long-term property investments
02 October 2024 - 05:00
MD of Vukile Property Fund, Itumeleng Mothibeli, who is also the recently appointed president of the SA Property Owners Association, (Sapoa) says that his mission for the next five years is to promote SA as a prime property investment destination.
Speaking to Business Day, Mothibeli, who stepped into his new role in the beginning of September, said he aimed to create an environment with strong, positive risk-adjusted returns, regulatory certainty for ease of doing business, and responsible property owners who prioritised broader values beyond just financial gains. ..
