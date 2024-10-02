FSCA slaps 31 individuals with fines worth over R900m
Financial Services Conduct Authority has strengthened its oversight mechanisms
02 October 2024 - 13:01
The regulator for the financial services sector imposed about R943m in administrative penalties during the 2023/24 financial year.
The fines were imposed on 31 individuals and represented a significant increase on the R100m imposed on 44 individuals in the previous year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.