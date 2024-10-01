StarSat prepared for more court action to keep broadcasting
Satellite operator says it would prefer to persuade regulator to renew its licence after missing deadline
01 October 2024 - 19:44
Satellite operator StarSat is prepared to return to court to prevent its platform being shut down after a directive by SA’s broadcast regulator.
The company is hoping to persuade the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa) that shutting it down would lead to further destruction of SA’s media industry at a time when jobs cuts are on the cards at Naspers owned Media24, Independent Media, and Daily Maverick. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.