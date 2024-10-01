In this edition of Business Law Focus, host Evan Pickworth interviews Jocelyn Katz, an executive at ENS and head in the competition/antitrust practice. They discuss a significant milestone in SA law — the 25th anniversary of the country’s competition law framework. They look at the highs, lows and what lies next, including the impact of new areas like artificial intelligence (AI).
Listen to the conversation:
The Context
The passing of the Competition Act in 1998 and the commencement of competition authorities in 1999 were pivotal moments in SA’s democracy and drive for a more inclusive business sector.
The laws encouraged growth and development to prevent economic concentration and exclusionary practices. Competition policy in SA also became a key instrument for promoting equality, lowering barriers for small businesses, and encouraging economic participation. The results have been mainly positive.
In the future, the business sector will need to watch for a greater focus on enforcement in sectors critical to industrialisation and growth. Policy tools such as exemptions will also be used to allow firms to collaborate in ways that support SA’s export-led growth strategy without engaging in anticompetitive practices.
Business Law Focus
PODCAST | SA competition law after 25 years: But where to next?
Evan Pickworth talks to Jocelyn Katz, an executive at ENS and head in the competition/antitrust practice
In this edition of Business Law Focus, host Evan Pickworth interviews Jocelyn Katz, an executive at ENS and head in the competition/antitrust practice. They discuss a significant milestone in SA law — the 25th anniversary of the country’s competition law framework. They look at the highs, lows and what lies next, including the impact of new areas like artificial intelligence (AI).
Listen to the conversation:
The Context
The passing of the Competition Act in 1998 and the commencement of competition authorities in 1999 were pivotal moments in SA’s democracy and drive for a more inclusive business sector.
The laws encouraged growth and development to prevent economic concentration and exclusionary practices. Competition policy in SA also became a key instrument for promoting equality, lowering barriers for small businesses, and encouraging economic participation. The results have been mainly positive.
In the future, the business sector will need to watch for a greater focus on enforcement in sectors critical to industrialisation and growth. Policy tools such as exemptions will also be used to allow firms to collaborate in ways that support SA’s export-led growth strategy without engaging in anticompetitive practices.
Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts
Trade ministry, entities set for major overhaul
StarSat says it won’t close despite Icasa ruling
MICHAEL AVERY: Cost of the competition watchdog’s overreach
Icasa topples Mozambican ISP in name dispute
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
MultiChoice and Canal+ file to have takeover assessed by competition authorities
SA needs a dedicated start-up law, say experts
Sakeliga gets merger reports from antitrust body to challenge reasoning
StarSat says it won’t close despite Icasa ruling
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.