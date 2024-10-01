National

Business Law Focus

PODCAST | SA competition law after 25 years: But where to next?

Evan Pickworth talks to Jocelyn Katz, an executive at ENS and head in the competition/antitrust practice

01 October 2024 - 15:11
by Evan Pickworth
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA
Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

In this edition of Business Law Focus, host Evan Pickworth interviews Jocelyn Katz, an executive at ENS and head in the competition/antitrust practice. They discuss a significant milestone in SA law — the 25th anniversary of the country’s competition law framework. They look at the highs, lows and what lies next, including the impact of new areas like artificial intelligence (AI).

Listen to the conversation:

The Context

The passing of the Competition Act in 1998 and the commencement of competition authorities in 1999 were pivotal moments in SA’s democracy and drive for a more inclusive business sector.

The laws encouraged growth and development to prevent economic concentration and exclusionary practices. Competition policy in SA also became a key instrument for promoting equality, lowering barriers for small businesses, and encouraging economic participation. The results have been mainly positive.

In the future, the business sector will need to watch for a greater focus on enforcement in sectors critical to industrialisation and growth. Policy tools such as exemptions will also be used to allow firms to collaborate in ways that support SA’s export-led growth strategy without engaging in anticompetitive practices.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Trade ministry, entities set for major overhaul

Minister Parks Tau says this is to stabilise entities in his portfolio
National
2 weeks ago

StarSat says it won’t close despite Icasa ruling

PayTV operator On Digital Media (ODM) said its platform StarSat will remain operational and is committed to providing uninterrupted service to its ...
Business
1 week ago

MICHAEL AVERY: Cost of the competition watchdog’s overreach

New research confirms that the Competition Commission’s actions are actively harmful
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Icasa topples Mozambican ISP in name dispute

Competition Tribunal orders cancellation of name reservation of Mozambican company
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
What motorists will pay for fuel from Wednesday
National
2.
More than 20 suburbs in Johannesburg affected by ...
National
3.
Defence department personnel costs top budget
National
4.
Mashatile woos investors on London visit
National
5.
Nersa a ‘bottleneck’ for new renewable energy ...
National

Related Articles

MultiChoice and Canal+ file to have takeover assessed by competition authorities

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SA needs a dedicated start-up law, say experts

National

Sakeliga gets merger reports from antitrust body to challenge reasoning

Companies / Management

StarSat says it won’t close despite Icasa ruling

Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.