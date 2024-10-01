National

Jeering of Cilliers Brink was ‘humiliating and despicable’, says Tshwane city manager

Though Johann Mettler says he is not taking action against the abusive employees, he has threatened consequences if repeated

01 October 2024 - 13:16
by Kgothatso Madisa
Former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink.File picture: HERMAN MOLOI.
City of Tshwane manager Johann Mettler has called out employees for what he says was unbecoming behaviour towards the DA’s former mayor, Cilliers Brink.

Loud cheers and ululation engulfed the municipal offices on Thursday as employees celebrated the ousting of Brink as mayor.

Brink was accosted by a crowd of employees in the Tshwane House lobby celebrating his axing as mayor last week. They sang songs as he walked out of the chamber moments after the ANC motion of no confidence was passed.

On Monday, Mettler sent an internal memo, which has since been leaked, to staff reprimanding them for their behaviour, which he described as despicable.

“He was jeered by a visibly excitable crowd and expletives were hurled in his face. I found this behaviour to be insensitive, humiliating, degrading, inflammatory, offensive and despicable,”  Mettler said.

Brink was ousted after 120 councillors voted in support of the motion with 87 against.

The parties that supported the motion included the ANC, EFF and ActionSA.

Though employees have a right to associate with a party of their choice, Tshwane House is a workplace, not a party political space, Mettler said. He said the behaviour of employees went against the culture of respect, treating each other with dignity, kindness and empathy.

“I condemn this behaviour, which has the potential to tarnish and damage the reputation of this institution. It is imperative not to generalise. It was only a handful of employees who mistreated and abused Brink. In this institution we shall respect every party and their leaders. They are here as a result of a democratic election process and we respect democracy.”

Though Mettler said he was not taking action against the employees who participated, he threatened that a repeat would result in consequences.

“Let there be no repeat of the despicable behaviour witnessed last week, failing which, I will have no choice but to implement consequence management.”

TimesLIVE

