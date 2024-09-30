What motorists will pay for fuel from Wednesday

All grades of fuel drop by more than R1/ a litre on Wednesday. File photo: JOHNNY ONVERWACHT/GALLO IMAGES
As predicted, fuel prices will decrease across the board on Wednesday when the monthly adjustments are made by the department of mineral resources and energy.
It is the fifth consecutive month of fuel price cuts and motorists can look forward to paying R1.06/l less for 93 unleaded petrol, R1.14/l less for 95 unleaded, R1.12/l less for 0.005% sulphur diesel and a R1.14/l cut in the price of 0.05% sulphur diesel. Illuminating paraffin will cost R1.11/l less.
The differentials between 95 and 93 petrol are adjusted at the beginning of each quarter and account for the different price adjustments between the two grades.
The department attributed the decreases to a drop in international fuel prices and the rand appreciating against the dollar during the period under review. The rand strengthened from R18.06 to R17.67 between August 30 and September 26.
From Wednesday October 2 the following prices will apply:
Inland
Petrol 93 — R20.73
Petrol 95 — R21.05
Diesel 0.05% — R18.45
Diesel 0.005% — R18.57
Coast
Petrol 93 — R19.94
Petrol 95 — R20.26
Diesel 0.05% — R17.66
Diesel 0.005% — R17.81
