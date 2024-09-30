National

NEWS

What motorists will pay for fuel from Wednesday

Department of mineral resources and energy says the drop in international fuel prices and a stronger rand are behind the price cuts

30 September 2024 - 11:04
by Denis Droppa
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
All grades of fuel drop by more than R1/ a litre on Wednesday. File photo: JOHNNY ONVERWACHT/GALLO IMAGES
All grades of fuel drop by more than R1/ a litre on Wednesday. File photo: JOHNNY ONVERWACHT/GALLO IMAGES

As predicted, fuel prices will decrease across the board on Wednesday when the monthly adjustments are made by the department of mineral resources and energy.

It is the fifth consecutive month of fuel price cuts and motorists can look forward to paying R1.06/l  less for 93 unleaded petrol, R1.14/l  less for 95 unleaded, R1.12/l  less for 0.005% sulphur diesel and a R1.14/l  cut in the price of 0.05% sulphur diesel. Illuminating paraffin will cost R1.11/l  less.

The differentials between 95 and 93 petrol are adjusted at the beginning of each quarter and account for the different price adjustments between the two grades.

The department attributed the decreases to a drop in international fuel prices and the rand appreciating against the dollar during the period under review. The rand strengthened from R18.06 to R17.67 between August 30 and September 26.

From Wednesday October 2 the following prices will apply:

Inland

Petrol 93 — R20.73

Petrol 95 — R21.05

Diesel 0.05% — R18.45

Diesel 0.005% — R18.57

Coast

Petrol 93 — R19.94

Petrol 95 — R20.26

Diesel 0.05% — R17.66

Diesel 0.005% — R17.81

BMW hopes for hybrid vehicles incentive

Company will fail to increase local components in X3 range if hybrid-electric vehicles are excluded from proposed manufacturing incentives
National
7 hours ago

REVIEW: Space gives Ford Territory an edge in a tough segment

Ford’s new crossover is roomy and refined, but there are many strong challengers in the category
Life
4 days ago

FIRST DRIVE | GAC Emkoo smooth, silent but not perfect

The crossover has rivals such as the Toyota Rav4, Volkswagen Tiguan, Kia Sportage and Chery Tiggo 7 Pro in its sights
Life
1 week ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Street renaming proposal ‘aimed at humiliating US’
National
2.
AA expects major fuel price cut in October
National
3.
Grindrod deal points to SA firms favouring port ...
National
4.
Sasria looks to extend cover to natural disasters ...
National
5.
BMW hopes for hybrid vehicles incentive
National

Related Articles

AA expects major fuel price cut in October

National

Positive trends to aid consumers: Old Mutual

Business

Old Mutual’s bet on taxi industry backfires

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.