Western Cape draws in EU investments
30 September 2024 - 16:06
The Western Cape secured R7.3bn in 35 foreign direct investments from EU countries over the three years from 2021 to 2023, the provincial department of economic development and tourism has disclosed.
This emerged from a departmental reply, in which it said the investment had created 2,711 permanent jobs. ..
