WATCH: Why Eskom’s tariff hike is a ‘hard sell’

Business Day TV speaks to independent economic and energy analyst Tshepo Kgadima

30 September 2024 - 19:54
Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FILE PHOTO
Eskom wants a hefty electricity price hike. The state-owned utility has asked the National Energy Regulator to approve a 36% increase for its 2026 financial year. Business Day TV caught up with independent economic and energy analyst, Tshepo Kgadima, for his take on the matter.

