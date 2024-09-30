Eskom headquarters in Sunninghill, Johannesburg. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA/FILE PHOTO
Eskom wants a hefty electricity price hike. The state-owned utility has asked the National Energy Regulator to approve a 36% increase for its 2026 financial year. Business Day TV caught up with independent economic and energy analyst, Tshepo Kgadima, for his take on the matter.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Why Eskom’s tariff hike is a ‘hard sell’
Business Day TV speaks to independent economic and energy analyst Tshepo Kgadima
