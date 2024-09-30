For the month, the all share rose 3.34%, lifted by almost all major indices
Siviwe Gwarube has to balance the needs of children and claims for fair compensation
Large ministerial delegation at lavish series of events
DA leader says provincial unity government seeks to keep MK and EFF out of power.
Private healthcare provider on track to meet its full-year guidance and strategic project goals
Credit growth improved across almost all subcategories
Company will fail to increase local components in X3 range if hybrid-electric vehicles are excluded from proposed manufacturing incentives
Risks are two-sided so decisions to be made on meeting-by-meeting basis, says Fed chair
With Eben Etzebeth now the most-capped Springbok, fans will no doubt wonder about his longevity at Test level.
Department of mineral resources and energy says the drop in international fuel prices and a stronger rand are behind the price cuts
Business Day’s Johan Steyn takes a look at how artificial intelligence (AI) and surveillance technologies are being used by governments to monitor their citizens and manipulate public opinion in their favour.
WATCH: The role of AI and surveillance in politics
Business Day TV speaks to Business Day contributor Johan Steyn
