Supermarket chain Spar has recalled Top Score, an instant porridge, after three Eastern Cape children died after consuming it.
Four children were admitted to hospital after allegedly consuming the product‚ which led to the death of three, aged between one and four, in Mdantsane. It is alleged they complained of stomach cramps after eating the porridge.
The fourth child‚ aged seven‚ is said to be in a stable condition and was discharged from hospital.
“As a precaution we require you to remove all products from this line from your shelves until we receive the forensic details and laboratory test results‚” Spar provincial division MD Siyolo Dick told Spar stores.
“Additionally‚ all stock of this product at our distribution centres is being located and suspended for further supply,” said Dick, adding that the chain would provide an update as soon as the test results were available.
In her message of condolence, Buffalo City mayor Princess Faku said her municipality had been conducting weekly operations in supermarkets around the area to ensure they adhered to health and safety standards.
“Raided food outlets are fined and closed and arrests are carried out for transgressions. The campaign is to safeguard communities from consuming unhealthy foods and to enforce compliance,” Faku said.
“Findings during the implementation of the city’s clampdown on food outlets have also led to the metro holding empowerment workshops with national and provincial stakeholders‚ including shop owners.”
Faku said the metro would intensify the weekly operations and urged councillors and traditional leaders to report questionable food products within their communities.
