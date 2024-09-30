Schreiber envisages a future without visits to home affairs
In the next five years, all of the department’s services must become fully automated, digitised and offered online
30 September 2024 - 11:52
UPDATED 30 September 2024 - 22:56
Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber ultimately wants to dispense with the need for visits to home affairs offices because all routine services will be conducted online.
This is the thrust of his five-year vision announced on Monday to mark a week in which the government of national unity has been in office for 100 days...
