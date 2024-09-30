Effective ways for SA’s new government to tackle growing cybercrime is the focus of this edition of Business Day Spotlight.
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Gugu Nyanda, lead for health and public sector in Africa at Accenture. According to Nyanda, the protection against cyberattacks on the public sector is a major national focus for the country and economy.
Having spent nearly two decades in the government herself, Nyanda advocates for a three-step approach to tackle growing cybercrime in the country.
Join the discussion:
First is to ensure that government employees are trained and kept up to date with issues relating to digital threats. Second is to ensure that all government employees use updated software. The third solution is to break down operating siloes in government.
Gugu Nyanda. Lead for health and public sector in Africa at Accenture. IMAGE: Supplied
In recent times the SA government has come under fire for cybercrime. An international ransomware gang claimed responsibility for a crippling attack on the SA Health Laboratory Service, which blocked patients’ lab results and compromised highly sensitive patient and government employee data. Additionally, it was disclosed that the department of public works and infrastructure has had at least R300m stolen through cybertheft-related incidents in the past 10 years.
Through the discussion, Nyanda outlines issues facing SA’s government in terms of cybersecurity; solutions for dealing with growing cybercrime; challenges holding back better protection; and lessons on how large organisations can effectively deal with change projects.
Business Day Spotlight is a MultimediaLIVE Production.
PODCAST | Tackling government’s growing cybercrime epidemic
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Gugu Nyanda, lead for health and public sector in Africa at Accenture
