Mashatile woos investors on London visit
Large ministerial delegation at lavish series of events
Deputy president Paul Mashatile is pitching for UK investment in SA’s renewable energy and mineral beneficiation sectors as he leads a delegation of ministers at the government’s London Investment Week, which opened on Monday evening with a lavish gala dinner at London’s Savoy Hotel.
The event aims to strengthen SA’s trade and investment ties with the UK, which has traditionally been one of the country’s largest trading partners and biggest sources of foreign direct investment. It also showcases SA businesses, particularly small and medium enterprises (SME), providing a platform to pitch for funding from potential investors...
