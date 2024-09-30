KZN considers review of gambling laws to increase revenue
MEC Francois Rodgers says provincial government is looking for ways to plug R9bn budget deficit
30 September 2024 - 05:00
KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial government plans to review gaming and betting legislation, including online gaming and liquor licences, as a way to increase revenue and plug its R9bn budget deficit.
Cost-cutting measures in the province are threatening the functioning of some municipalities, departments and public entities, which has forced the provincial treasury to look at other sources of revenue. ..
